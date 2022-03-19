BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are seeing some relief at the gas pumps this weekend after Gov. Larry Hogan signed emergency legislation that suspends the state’s 36-cent-per-gallon gas tax.

Hogan and Maryland General Assembly leaders signed the legislation into law on Friday, enacting the suspension for 30 days.

“As soon as I saw the numbers change I was like, well, it’s time to fill everything up,” said a man named Zach who was filling up his car and power washer at a gas station on Key Highway on Saturday afternoon.

Maryland is the first state in the country to lift its gas tax.

Gas prices have been climbing ever since the Russians began attacking Ukraine last month.

“I know for me, like, I pay five dollars [per gallon],” Charles Jenkins, a West Baltimore resident, said. “I use super in my car so it’s definitely nice to get cheaper prices.”

AAA reports that the average price of regular gas in Maryland dropped to about $3.96 per gallon on Saturday, down from $4.17 on Friday.

“For people who really are dependent on their cars that this tax measure is an amazing thing for our governor to have passed,” Rebecca Hoffberger, a woman from Owings Mills, said.

The gas tax funds the state’s Transportation Trust Fund which is for infrastructure and transportation service needs. Lawmakers say they will replenish what’s not being collected with the state’s $7 billion dollar surplus.

“We simply can’t afford not to let more Marylanders keep more of their own hard-earned dollars in their own pocket,” Hogan said.

Maryland became the first state in the nation to enact an immediate suspension of the gas tax, which will provide some much-needed relief from the pain at the pump. pic.twitter.com/EGgy0HnVXG — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2022

The suspension lasts until 11:59 p.m. on April 16.