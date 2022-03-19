This December 13, 2012 photo shows Maryland State Troopers in their vehicle during an event at the US Department of Transportation in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER (Photo by KAREN BLEIER / AFP) (Photo by KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed a man in Harford County on Saturday, according to authorities.

State Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Route 22 at Technology Drive in Aberdeen, Maryland, for a report of a crash involving multiple vehicles—including a Harley Davidson motorcycle—around 10 a.m.

All three vehicles caught fire. The motorcyclist, 31-year-old Zackary Michael Victor Perrone of Belair, Maryland, died in the crash, authorities said.

Investigators learned in the hours following the fatal collision that the motorcycle had been traveling west on Route 22.

At the same time, a Honda Pilot, driven by 28-year-old James Grace Jr. of Street, Maryland, was traveling east on Route 22, according to investigators..

For unknown reasons, Grace steered his vehicle into the westbound lane and crashed head-on into the motorcycle, authorities said.

A Hyundai Elentra was traveling behind the motorcycle. It crashed into both vehicles, according to the Maryland state Police.

Perrone was thrown from his motorcycle. He landed on the Hyundai and was declared dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Route 22 west was closed for about four hours after the crash.

Grace was transported to the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack before being released to a family member. No charges have been filed at this time, Maryland State Police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is conducting an investigation and will turn its findings over to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide what charges may be filed, authorities said.