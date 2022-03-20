BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman has worked her way up at Amazon while running a nonprofit organization.

Ariana Diggs, an operations manager at the Amazon fulfillment center in Sparrows Point, finds the time in her busy schedule to run a nonprofit with her sister called L.O.V.E.—A Community Development Foundation.

The foundation works to bring existing resources to those in need to make an immediate impact.

“I started as an L4 area manager coming in and being able to be promoted through the process and breaking the bias of being a woman in operations—I’m very blessed and grateful to be doing that,” Ariana Diggs said.

Diggs said that women need to make an impact across the world.

“As people, we need to be the change in the community, in order to see the change in the community,” she said.

Diggs said that her love for helping others started at a young age.

“My love for nonprofit grew when I was a child in the church, being able to volunteer and help out the community,” she said.

Now, she has been able to combine her two worlds—partnering her nonprofit with Amazon.

Diggs says every two weeks her organization receives donations such as household items, groceries, personal protective equipment and have been able to give back in the community.

The partnership with Amazon will allow Diggs and her sister to supply over 300 people in Baltimore with groceries through their “In my B.A.G.G.” event.

Diggs is an inspiration to others, and her hard work both on the job and in life doesn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s just been a personal pleasure to watch her grow both professionally and personally as we support her charity and additionally see her grow and help serve our customers in the Baltimore area,” Amazon General Manager Haley Davis said.

Diggs plans to keep working her way up at Amazon and continue helping her community.

“You can do anything you set your mind to being here at Amazon and in life in general,” she said.