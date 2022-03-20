BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called the 1500 block of Russell Street around 12:50a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a 26-year old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside the parking garage for the Horseshoe Casino.
The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive in this shooting but are asking anyone with information to contact the Southern District police station at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive in this shooting but are asking anyone with information to contact the Southern District police station at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.