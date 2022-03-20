CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — An officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were involved in a crash in the 1000 block of Poplar Grove, according to authorities.

The officer was responding to a call to assist other officers around 11:24 a.m. when a civilian vehicle an SUV patrol vehicle collided, according to police.

The three occupants of the civilian and the officer were all transported to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

 

The Baltimore City Police Crash Team is investigating the events surrounding the collision.

