BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire damaged three houses in Baltimore’s Druid Heights neighborhood on Sunday night, according to authorities.
Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on its social media account that firefighters battled the large blaze in the 500 block of Presstman Street.
READ MORE: City Of Baltimore Sees Tourist-Area Shootings
🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE🔥
500 blk Presstman St 21217#Upton@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest arrived with fire showing from several 3 story row homes. Additional units have been called. pic.twitter.com/HhmPXbifMQ
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 21, 2022
Pictures of the fire appear to show three vacant houses.
The Druid Heights area has been marred by tragedy within the past 48 hours.READ MORE: Spring Showers Will Move Toward Baltimore This Week
On Friday, firefighters were asked to recover human remains from a vacant house only four blocks away from the Sunday night fire.
A few hours before that, firefighters had responded with police to a double shooting only five blocks away from the fire site.MORE NEWS: Amazon Operations Manager Combines Work With Community Development
A man was shot in the chest and a woman was shot in the leg that day.