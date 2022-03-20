COLLEGE PARK, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police are investigating a suspected road rage involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Prince George’s County.
Troopers were called around 5:45pm. to the area of eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway for a report of a shooting.
According to a preliminary investigation, a tow truck driver was involved in a verbal altercation with another driver while each were driving on Route 50.
The drivers of both vehicles were exchanging words when the second driver pulled out a weapon and fired into the tow truck driver’s vehicle.
The gunman continued on Route 50 after the shooting.
The tow truck driver was transported to an area hospital and their condition is not known at this time.
Route 50 in the area of the shooting was closed for several hours on Saturday while the shooting was investigated.
The identity of the gunman is unknown and homicide detective with Maryland State Police are asking anyone with information to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.
