BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Britain’s Secretary of State for International Trade will be in Baltimore on Monday to explore how the United States and the United Kingdom can improve upon existing trade policies, according to congressional staff.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William Doyle at the Port of Baltimore on Monday morning, congressional staff said.

Looking forward to hosting @annietrev in Baltimore next week to kick off the 🇺🇸-🇬🇧 Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade! The UK is one of our oldest allies and these meetings will inform how inclusive trade policy can promote equitable economic growth and prosperity. — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) March 16, 2022

Together they will tour the Port of Baltimore and hold a press conference to highlight the U.S. infrastructure—including the Port of Baltimore—in U.S. trade policy, according to congressional staff.

They will also highlight the importance of creating resilient supply chains.

The visit to the port is the first part of a two-day event that will explore how the U.S. and U.K. can advance shared trade priorities, congressional staff said.

During the visit, officials and lawmakers from the U.K. and the United States will discuss how workers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean can benefit from inclusive, resilient, and durable trade policies, according to congressional staff.

Trevelyan’s visit comes at a time when there is concern that Russian invasion of Ukraine will have an increasingly negative impact on the global supply chain.

Russia and Ukraine produce items that are in high demand in the United States, such as flour, grains and fuel.

“Russia’s a big exporter of oil and gas, not just to Europe, but other places,” Boston University economics professor Tarek Hassan told CBS Boston. “Nickel, wheat, raw materials of all kinds,” he added.

Hassan said the supply chain pressure comes as people already taking an economic hit.

“We’re sort of experiencing a perfect storm coming out the pandemic, so it’s going to add to pressures,” he told CBS Boston.

Maryland is already taking steps toward decreasing the pressure associated with the war overseas, which has sent gas prices sky-rocketing to new heights.

State lawmakers recently voted on legislation to halt the state’s collection of its $0.36 fuel tax for 30 days and Gov. Larry Hogan signed it into law on Friday.

Maryland became the first state in the nation to enact an immediate suspension of the gas tax, which will provide some much-needed relief from the pain at the pump. pic.twitter.com/EGgy0HnVXG — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2022

Comptroller Peter Franchot, whose office regulates the distribution of motor fuels in the state, said the tax holiday lasts until 11:59 p.m. on April 16.

Many people embraced the relief from financial pressure by filling up their gas tanks on Saturday.

Maryland is the first state in the country to lift its gas tax.