By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was struck and killed Monday morning in downtown Baltimore, authorities said.

The deadly crash happened about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 395 and West Conway Street, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Firefighters responding to a call about a woman struck in the southbound lanes of I-395 found the unnamed victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash temporarily blocked traffic to the I-395 ramps into and out of downtown.

The Maryland Transportation Authority is leading the investigation into the crash.

