BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was struck and killed Monday morning in downtown Baltimore, authorities said.
The deadly crash happened about 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 395 and West Conway Street, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Nothing But Sun
Firefighters responding to a call about a woman struck in the southbound lanes of I-395 found the unnamed victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Crawling Fire Damages Houses In Druid Heights For Second Time
The crash temporarily blocked traffic to the I-395 ramps into and out of downtown.MORE NEWS: Spring Showers Will Move Toward Baltimore This Week
The Maryland Transportation Authority is leading the investigation into the crash.
⚠️FATAL CRASH⚠️
I-395 & W Conway St 21201#DowntownWest @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene of a crash reportedly involving a pedestrian. #BCFDEMS have pronounced one person dead on the scene. I-395 ramps into and out of downtown are blocked. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/WIBFV1XhCz
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 21, 2022