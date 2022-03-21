BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is set to announce an investment into young dirt bike riders in the city by supporting an organization that connects bikers with work and learning opportunities.
The organization hopes to raise millions to bring Baltimore a permanent urban dirt bike park in a bid to keep bikers from run-ins with the law.
B-360 is a Baltimore-based nonprofit that says it trains young dirt bike riders in STEM programs and helps them grow transferable skills for career development.
The city on Friday is set to declare March 25 "B-360 Day," which is when the organization will launch #Ride4Change, a capital campaign to raise $10 million for a permanent dirt bike park and education campus in the city.
The proposed campus would include an indoor and outdoor riding course, an educational space where children and young adults can enroll in STEM programs and an auto body shop where riders can apply their skills practically, the organization said.
City leaders, including Mayor Brandon Scott, will be present for the announcement Friday outside the War Memorial Hall on Gay Street.
B-360 has worked with over 7,000 students since it started in 2017. In addition to after-school and summer programming, B-360 hosts events which include opportunities to try out dirt biking. To learn more, visit their website.