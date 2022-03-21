CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a young girl by the name of Trinity Washington.

Washington was reported missing from 4113 Glenarm Avenue on March 21, according to authorities. 

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, and white converse sneakers, police said.

She was carrying a black and white book bag too.

Washington has short dreadlocks, according to authorities.

Anyone who locates or sees Washington should contact the Missing Persons Unit  443-984-7385 or 911.

