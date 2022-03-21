BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a young girl by the name of Trinity Washington.
Washington was reported missing from 4113 Glenarm Avenue on March 21, according to authorities.
She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, and white converse sneakers, police said.
She was carrying a black and white book bag too.
Washington has short dreadlocks, according to authorities.
Anyone who locates or sees Washington should contact the Missing Persons Unit 443-984-7385 or 911.