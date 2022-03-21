BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The gun violence that spurred over the weekend spilled into Monday with shootings across the city that sent five people to area hospitals for treatment.

Officers went to the 3800 block of 10th Street and found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds just after 3 a.m., according to police. So far, detectives have shared the victim was inside his vehicle when someone walked up and opened fire.

More than twelve hours later, around 4 p.m., a local hospital notified police that a gunshot victim had shown up. It was a 17-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

He violence continues: 17-year-old shot in East Baltimore just before 4pm @wjz pic.twitter.com/EZllEcpoXL — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 21, 2022

The teenager told police that the shooting took place in the 2500 block of Llewelyn Avenue, according to authorities.

Near the intersection of Eutaw Place and Bloom Street, city police roped off the area with crime scene tape to investigate another shooting around 7 p.m.

Investigators said they found a 43-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the right leg. The man was unable to provide a description of a suspect or suspects at the time.

Forty minutes later, police went to Sumter Avenue to look into a firearm discharge.

Officers reported finding a 60-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

So far, police confirm the victim was in a dispute with a suspect who shot at the victim, which hit him in the leg.

Officers responded to yet another shooting scene just before 9:30 p.m. near the 500 block of Parksley Avenue.

Police said a 35-year-old woman had been shot in the face, and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators revealed that the suspect got away in a 2019 White Acura TLX with a partial Maryland state tag of 8EN.

All of these investigations remain open and ongoing, according to police.

The people who were shot on Monday are reportedly in stable condition or suffered non-life-threatening injuries. However, the number of homicides hit a grim milestone in Baltimore.

There have been 75 people shot this year compared to 63 at this time last year.

The most recent murder victim is 22-year-old Allan Howard.

Police said they found Howard dead on Grace Court in the Curtis Bay neighborhood Sunday around 11 p.m.

“I’d like to share that he was a good kid,” said Reverend Jerome Howard.

Rev. Howard led the church that Allan grew up going to with his family in Annapolis, Maryland.

“He was named after me. His middle name is my name, Jerome,” said Rev Howard.

The church leader hoped to counsel the 22-year-old after he was recently released from prison but didn’t have the opportunity. Rev. Howard said he is now helping the family plan funeral services for the young man.

“It’s gonna be alright after a while,” he said. “God doesn’t make any mistakes. He knows exactly what he’s doing.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information about these recent crimes to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.