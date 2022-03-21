BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bicyclist has died after he was struck by a van on Monday afternoon in Frederick County, according to authorities.
Shawn Blumenfeld, 51, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, had been riding his bicycle in the 10000 block of Taneytown Pike in Emmitsburg when he was struck by the van from behind, Maryland State Police said.READ MORE: Rep. Mfume Helps Man Collect $86K In Disability Benefits, To Assist Seniors Navigating Finances
State troopers were sent to the site of the crash at 2:45 p.m. First responders pronounced him dead at the site of the collision, police said.
Tyler Clark, 26, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, was driving the 2021 Dodge van that killed Blumenfeld, according to authorities.READ MORE: An Amazon Warehouse In Essex Contracts With Six Logistics Companies To Deliver Packages. Five Are Owned By Women.
He remained at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates Clark and Blumenfeld were both traveling westbound in lane one on Taneytown Pike at the time of the collision, police said.MORE NEWS: ‘Out Of Control Violence:’ 150 People Shot This Year In Baltimore, Including 16 Over The Weekend
People who witnessed the crash have provided statements to authorities, according to Maryland State Police.