BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ’s Denise Koch is joining the salt box club next winter, local artist Juliet Ames revealed Monday.
Ames, who sparked a salt box decorating movement in winter 2020, revealed the new work live during a Where’s Marty segment.READ MORE: Maryland Announces New Voting Deadlines After Primary Delay
“I can’t let you and Bob Turk have all the fun, so I made this for Denise,” she said to Marty.
Denise’s panel is based on an Instagram post Denise made about a special light that perches on her shoulder during the 6 p.m. show.
Ames said Denise’s panel will be the first to go up in November, when salt box season begins again.READ MORE: Ravens Re-Sign FB Pat Ricard To 3-Year Deal
Marty, who has his own panel, compared the honor to winning an Emmy Award.
The vibrant, simple boxes are strewn around the city, filled with salt in the winter to help residents gain traction and melt ice on snowy winter days
Ames decorated a Hampden salt box with broken plates in winter 2020, and since then, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a box that doesn’t double as a public art fixture.MORE NEWS: Overnight Shootings In Baltimore Leave 22-Year-Old Dead, Another Man Injured
Looking for cute salt box merch? You’re in luck. Ames sells salt box stickers, postcards, jewelry, and more themed accessories on her website.
Well… it was wet so I couldn’t paint it, but I did the thing. 😬 #baltimoresaltbox pic.twitter.com/ivoG0zuw2f
— Juliet Ames (@thebrokenplate) December 13, 2020