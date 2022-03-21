BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kevin Willard has been named head coach of the University of Maryland men’s basketball program.
University of Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans announced Willard's hire with a tweet about 9 a.m. Monday morning.
"Terp Nation, please join me in welcoming our new @TerrapinHoops Head Coach Kevin Willard!" Evans said, adding: "MARYLAND WILLard WIN!"
Willard comes to Maryland from Seton Hall, where he posted a 225-161 record in 12 season as the program's head coach.
The selection of Willard bookends a months-long search that began in December following Mark Turgeon’s departure.
