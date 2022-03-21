BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our first full day of spring is setting the bar high for the season!

Beautiful blue skies will be accompanied by pleasantly mild temperatures.

Morning numbers in the low to mid 40s certainly warrant a jacket, but you won’t need it for long.

Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with west winds around 10-15 mph.

Soak up that sun because in true Maryland fashion, it doesn’t last!

Tuesday’s sunshine is short lived, with clouds filtering in through the day. Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday thanks to a cold front that drops down.

How much remains debatable. So far, it looks like the Baltimore Area will hit the mid to upper 60s.

A soaking rain is in store on Wednesday. While most of us will see a beneficial dose of around half an inch, a few isolated instances of flooding are possible.

There’s a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. Southern Maryland is under a marginal risk for severe storms, indicating that an isolated severe storm is possible.

There is potential that some of the stronger storms could affect more of the state so we will watch for that development.

Wednesday’s clouds and wet weather will keep temperatures in the upper 50s.

Showers are possible Thursday with sunshine back by Friday.