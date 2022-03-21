BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lakisha Jones has lived in Baltimore her entire life and is fed up with the violence.

“I have people in my neighborhood who have been robbed, who have been killed, who have been shot,” she told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “I have a 15-year-old and I don’t want him outside by himself. It’s touching my neighborhood, and it’s touching other neighborhoods as well.”

Baltimore has recorded 75 homicides compared to 63 at this time last year. Here are some of the recent victims ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/WqLFz4qCq5 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 21, 2022

From Friday through Sunday, 16 people were shot in Baltimore, five have died.

Homicides are up 19 percent year-over-year to 75 as of Monday morning.

Non-fatal shootings are up from 108 in 2021 to 150 in 2022.

“This continued level of violence is both frustrating and disheartening to all of us working to reduce crime and keep residents safe. I personally spent a good portion of the weekend at multiple crime scenes—two of which had multiple victims,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement.

Police said they made eight warrants for violent crimes and 26 issued warrants, but the latest homicides remain unsolved. “Our officers continue to go out every day to arrest those responsible who are making conscious decisions to commit violence. We are diligently investigating every incident. This violence is damaging to our community and our city is better than this,” Harrison also said.

On Monday afternoon, a 17-year-old was shot in East Baltimore.

He violence continues: 17-year-old shot in East Baltimore just before 4pm @wjz pic.twitter.com/EZllEcpoXL — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 21, 2022

On February 11th, Shock Trauma’s Dr. Thomas Scalea, whose hospital treats many of the city’s victims, expressed his frustration. He told reporters at a news conference, “This is out of control. It’s so demoralizing to do this day after day after

🚨 “We admitted five people before 2 o’clock sharp today. That’s nuts!” Dr. Thomas Scalea from Shock Trauma on the “out of control” violence and the toll it is taking. @wjz pic.twitter.com/dPWDiOZcv9 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 11, 2022

Since then, at least 32 more people have been killed.

REWARD: March 16th, 2022, at 1:21am Mr. Frank Pulliam was shot and killed in the 2500 block of Cross Country Blvd. Submit a tip to 1-866-7-LOCKUP or https://t.co/85ZGBNkFsD and click on SUBMIT A TIP. You could be eligible for a reward up to $8,000. @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/iS4mK7kv2k — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) March 21, 2022

On March 12th, 2022, at approximately 08:20 P.M, Darian Savoy, Jawan Hall and Timothy Brown Jr. were all shot and killed at 4700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue. Submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP pic.twitter.com/Chub848gPf — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) March 17, 2022

March 1st, 2022, at 4:11pm Mr. David Dixon was shot and killed in the unit block of South Carey Street. Submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP OR https://t.co/85ZGBNkFsD and click on SUBMIT A TIP. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $8,000. pic.twitter.com/NSR1rV5ZoW — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) March 16, 2022

“Everybody in the city has been touched by the violence in some way or form. It’s out of control,” longtime Baltimore resident Tre told Hellgren. He declined to give his last name.

“This has been going on for a long time and something should have been done about this a long time ago. It has just gotten out of hand,” he said. “Our city leaders need to step up and do more. Our police department—I know they can only do but so much—but I think more can be done.”

Mayor Brandon Scott declined to answer our questions on camera Monday about the violence. He said in a statement, “The violence Baltimore experienced this weekend shows that we must continue to focus on holding those who choose acts of violence as their method of conflict resolution accountable. These proactive actions by BPD show we remain focused on just that, and we look forward to working with our partners in the justice system to ensure that they are held accountable.”