BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have extended fullback Pat Ricard, a key blocker in the offenses’ run-heavy scheme, for three years, the team announced Monday.

PROJECT PAT‼️ We have agreed to a three-year deal with fullback @PRic508 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/xho7LWaOhe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 21, 2022

A Pro Bowler the last three seasons, the 27-year-old Ricard has played in 70 games in five years with the Ravens, becoming an important part of the team’s ground game in an era where some teams don’t even carry a fullback on the roster.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Maine in 2017, the 6-foot-3, 311-pound Ricard played on both defense — he was a lineman in college — and offense in his first two years in Baltimore, earning him the nickname “Project Pat.”

"Pat Ricard is an important cog in our offense and the type of player we always seek to retain." GM Eric DeCosta on @PRic508. pic.twitter.com/oagk56TkbD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 21, 2022

“Pat Ricard is an important cog in our offense and the type of player we always seek to retain,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said. “We admire his unique skills and the physical presence he brings to the Ravens and look forward to three more years of Project Pat!”

In 2019, he established himself as a premiere blocker as the Ravens, behind quarterback Lamar Jackson and the two-headed monster of running backs Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards, set the NFL single-season team record for rushing yards at 3,296. He also recorded a sack and a forced fumble on defense. “Project” became interchangeable with “Pancake,” as in pancake block.

He re-upped with the Ravens on a two-year contract in December.

The Ravens led the league in rushing again in 2020 (191.9 yards per game) and were third-best in 2021 (145.8 yards per game), even after J.K. Dobbins, Edwards and Justice Hill all suffered season-ending injuries in the latter campaign. Pro Football Focus graded Ricard as the best fullback in the NFL last season.

As a receiver, Ricard has recorded 29 catches for 167 yards and five touchdowns in five seasons.

On Twitter, the fullback said there are many more pancakes to come.