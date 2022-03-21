BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a 33-year career working for the United States Army as a mathematician and computer scientist, Andrew had to retire after a progressive multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“He would have worked longer if he could have,” said his wife Mary, “the effects of that prevent him from working and that definitely affects personal income.”

Andrew and Mary asked that their last names be omitted from this story.

Andrew applied for disability in 2019 but was denied. He applied again in 2020 with the help of a lawyer, and in 2021 a Social Security Judge ruled in his favor.

“Was supposed to start receiving social (disability benefits) in March of 2021 and it never happened,” Andrew said.

For the past year, they’ve been unsuccessful in collecting the payments. They eventually reached out to their congressman, Kweisi Mfume, for help.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a situation where funds have been held for such a long time aggregating to almost $86,000,” Rep. Mfume said.

Congressman Mfume said they fell through the cracks, and he put the weight of his office behind the problem to help get it solved.

“This was a very intentional effort to bring about relief, and relief is what we got,” Mfume said.

Now, Andrew and Mary are happy to put it behind them.

“Just having it be over with, the money is certainly going to help a lot,” explained Andrew.

From 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, Rep. Mfume’s office is holding a panel discussion for older adults to help them navigate medicare & Medicaid services, social security, personal safety and even fraud prevention. You can watch live online or dial in at 833-364-1472