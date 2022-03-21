BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Silver Spring man was charged in a Parkville shooting that happened last week, Baltimore County Police said. The 22-year-old man was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals in New Jersey.
Luel Mekonnen has been charged as a fugitive and is awaiting extradition, police said.
Officers were called to a local hospital about 5 a.m. last Tuesday after the victim showed up with a gunshot wound, police said. He was listed in stable condition.
Investigators determined the victim was shot in the 1300 block of Colbury Road, police said.