ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities on Tuesday announced a new grant program for family caregivers that allows them to enroll their loved ones in adult day center programs.
"These grants will give residents who act as family caregivers an opportunity," County Executive Steuart Pittman said. "An opportunity to provide sorely-needed support and socialization for their loved ones, and an opportunity to get back some of the personal time that they need to recharge."
Caregivers will be able to enroll their loved ones for 12 visits at either Woods Adult Day Care Center or Active Day Annapolis, where they will have an opportunity for socialization while being cared for by a team that includes healthcare professionals.
- Those who are eligible for federally funded caregiver support programs under the Administration for Community Living qualify for the grants:
- Adult family members or other informal/unpaid caregivers age 18 and older providing care to individuals 60 years of age and older;
- Adult family members or other informal/unpaid caregivers age 18 and older providing care to individuals of any age with a diagnosis of dementia;
- Older relatives, including parents, age 55 and older providing care to adults ages 18-59 with disabilities.
- The person receiving care must be a resident of Anne Arundel County.
To learn more information about this grant opportunity and how to apply, call (410) 222-4339 or (410) 222-4375. TTY users can call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.