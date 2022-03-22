File photo of police lights.(photo: Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy, according to authorities.
Police went to the 700 block of Hanover Street around 7 p.m. for a report of a missing teenager, police said.READ MORE: Maryland Native Who Revolutionized Women's Fashion Honored In New Exhibit
The boy’s father told officers that he had not seen his son, Tuck Gauvin, for 20 minutes. He had walked away from their home, according to authorities.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Warn Of Potential Scammers Posing As Repair Or Cable Employees
Gauvin was wearing a blue and orange Poly High School hoody and tan khaki pants when he left the home, police said.MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Councilmembers Craft Bills To Ease Vacant House Burden
The Baltimore Police Department’s helicopter helped search for the boy and several citizens called police to say they had seen him.