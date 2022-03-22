BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A young baseball fanatic lost a priceless binder Saturday at an Orioles spring training game in Sarasota, Florida, and the Baltimore team is trying to help him get it back.
The mother of avid baseball card collector Elyjah said he lost a binder full of cards at Ed Reed stadium when the O's played the New York Yankees. Elyjah made his collection from birthday and holiday money, his mom said, and he was there to get cards signed.
"He got the courage up and asked DJ LaMahieu to sign a card," she said. "That one meant a lot to him. He has earned the nickname DJ from his Little League coach because of their similar style of play."
Elijah allegedly lost his binder after the game on the way to the Yankees bus to get more autographs.
Photographer Ryan Mossor brought attention to Elyjah's plight and baseball fans from across the country have shown support, even offering to send the fan some of their own signed cards.
“If anyone saw Elyjah’s binder at our game on 3/19, please share any info that could help us track it down!” The Orioles tweeted Tuesday in a show of support.
If anyone saw Elyjah's binder at our game on 3/19, please share any info that could help us track it down! https://t.co/56IyogSSq0
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 22, 2022