SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — “Nice and easy” is one way to describe Conner Greene.

Greene is a 26-year-old Southern California surfer dude who delivers fastballs, sliders, smiles, and good vibes.

He is always having fun.

For example, he names his pitch selection with references to other big-league pitchers.

“One was a little deGrom piece. One was a Treinen,” Greene said. “A little deGrom.”

He says this unusual approach helps him on the job.

“It’s like my energy and focus is being used in a positive way instead of, like, an anxious or an anxiety-filled ‘I’ve got to get this right. I’ve got to get this perfect,’” Greene said. “It’s a game of failure. You can’t judge yourself too much.”

“I love having him around,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “He brings life to the field. He brings life to the clubhouse. He’s funny. He’s loose. He really enjoys the game. He plays the game for a 13-year-old kid out there.”

“It fills my heart,” Greene said. “I am so grateful.”

Greene’s attitude has helped him ride the waves of an up-and-down career that has seen him drafted, traded, and bounced from team to team on waiver claims.

But Greene says he is as proud as ever to put on the O’s uniform. He said he hopes he can make Baltimore a place where he can stay.

And this is where he gets to prove it: at a crowded Orioles camp with more than 70 players on the spring training roster.