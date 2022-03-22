BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DuClaw Brewing Company wants beer-drinkers to give a crap about colorectal cancer.
The brewer is partnering with toilet stool company Squatty Potty (two words to help you remember this brand: "unicorn" and "rainbow") during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month to release 'Give a Crap' a limited-edition sour ale brewed with blueberry, black currant and vanilla. DuClaw clearly enjoys something about gassy unicorns.
Proceeds will be donated to the Colon Cancer Foundation.
"Colorectal cancer gets a misleading reputation as an old person's disease. Forty-five is the new 50. With cases trending younger every year, it's important to understand the signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer. Don't ASSume [sic] that blood in your stool is hemorrhoids," said Cindy Borassi, president of the organization.
Each can has a rainbow poop emoji, a statistic about colorectal cancer and a QR code that links to digital content on the disease, survivor stories and more.
Here's one stat: "Colorectal cancer is the #2 leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the U.S."
On March 7, DuClaw launched a contest on its Facebook page with a chance to win 20 prize packs, including a Squatty Potty stool, “Give A Crap” stickers and pins, and an at-home colorectal disease testing kits.