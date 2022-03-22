BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Registration is underway for the iCan Bike Camp, a summer camp in Harford County that gives people with differing abilities the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike.

The annual summer camp, an initiative of the iCan Shine nonprofit organization, will be held June 27 through July 1 at the Churchville Recreation Center at 3023 Level Rd. in Churchville.

For those who already know how to ride a bike, the camp is seeking volunteer spotters who can help instructors and look after riders during the clinic.

Eligible riders must be at least 8 years old and have a differing ability. In addition, they must be able to walk without help from an assistive device, step side to side, wear a helmet and have a parent, caregiver or friend on site.

Since iCan Shine was founded in 2007, the organization has empowered more than 20,000 people with differing abilities to learn how to ride bikes, using a combination of adaptive bicycles, specialized training and trained staff.

Throughout the five-day summer camp, adjustments will be made to the riders’ bikes to get them acquainted with the challenges that come with riding a bike. Each rider will be paired with the same spotter all five days of the camp.

To sign up, riders need to pre-register for the same 75-minute session each day of the five-day camp. Time slots are available starting at 8:30 a.m. and through 2 p.m. each day.

The camp costs $50 per camper. All riders will get a T-shirt and medal recognizing their achievement on their final day at camp.

Registration forms for riders and volunteers can be found on Harford County’s website. To learn more, call 410-638-3373.