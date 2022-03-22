BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times early Tuesday while seated in a car in northeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to a hospital, where they found the man had been shot several times in the upper body, Baltimore Police said.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined he was in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace when he was shot, police said.
Afterward, the 21-year-old drove himself to the hospital for treatment. At last check Tuesday, he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.