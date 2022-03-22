BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More Maryland high school students are graduating overall in the last year, according to data from the Maryland Department of Education, but graduation rates for some disadvantaged students decreased.
According to 2020-2021 school year data, the Maryland four-year cohort graduation rate was 87.2%, an increase over the rate of 86.8% recorded in 2020.
The graduation rate increased for Hispanic students and English learners in the last year, but the rate for Black students, students with disabilities, and economically disadvantaged students decreased, the department said.
Fewer students are enrolling in postsecondary institutions like universities or trade schools. Among 2020 graduates, 60.5% enrolled in postsecondary education within 12 months, a 5.8% decrease from 2019, the department said.
"While this data shows that Maryland's local education agencies did a good job maintaining high school graduation rates during the pandemic, it also reflects the continued achievement and opportunity gap, especially for our English learners, Black students, and those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds," said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury.
Maryland State Board of Education President Clarence Crawford pointed to federal funding and the Blueprint For Maryland’s Future, the 10-year plan to increase education spending by billions, as the way to help struggling students
“The federal emergency funding available and the State investment in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future provide the resources necessary to seize the promise of this moment and secure a bright future and positive outcomes for every Maryland child,” Crawford said.
The department said the new high school and system data will be available on the Maryland Report Card website.