BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thiru Vignarajah, a former city, state and federal prosecutor who once served as Maryland’s deputy attorney general, is filing on Tuesday to run as a Democrat for Baltimore City State’s Attorney, his campaign announced.

Vignarajah, a high-profile attorney who ran unsuccessfully for state’s attorney in 2018 and mayor in 2020, joins Democrats Ivan Bates and Roya Hanna, who have already filed to run. The trio would be potential challengers to incumbent State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who has yet to file for reelection.

Vignarajah’s campaign announcement cited Baltimore’s continued struggles with violent crime, saying the city “faces the worst murder rate in its history,” and the uncertainty surrounding the political of future of Mosby, who is set to be tried in May on federal charges.

“In the last 7 years, 2400 victims have been murdered, we have 500 fewer police, and many have lost faith that things can get better. If any American city is facing a crisis worse than ours–a record-shattering crime crisis and a crisis of confidence–I am unaware of it,” he said in a statement. “I have devoted my life to public service, to fighting crime as a federal and city prosecutor, and I simply can’ watch this human catastrophe from the sideline when I know I can do something to stop it.”

Vignarajah, the son of two Baltimore City public schools teachers, is a Woodlawn High graduate who attended undergrad at Yale University before receiving his law degree from Harvard Law School. During his time in law school, he was president of the Harvard Law Review and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

After cutting his teeth as a federal prosecutor, Vignarajah became chief of major investigations for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, and in 2015 he was appointed deputy attorney general of Maryland. Afterward, he went into private practice as a litigation partner for the DLA Piper law firm.

More recently, Vignarajah has made public and televised appearances advocating for rights of the owners of bars and strip clubs located on “The Block,” challenging an effort to impose a curfew on those establishments’ hours of operation.

Vignarajah’s campaign announcement touted an endorsement from Fairfax County, Virginia, Police Chief and former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, who called Vignarajah the “gold standard.”

“Never has a singular name been mentioned to me more often by homicide and other violent crime detectives than Mr. Vignarajah,” Davis said in part. “Never have I seen a prosecutor held in such high esteem by detectives working to bring justice to victims and their families. And never have I so often heard tales of a singular person orchestrating collaborative prosecutorial strategies; ones that carefully dissect sophisticated crime organizations and hold them accountable for the harm they have caused our most vulnerable communities.”

It remains unclear whether Mosby will run for another term as state’s attorney. She has yet to file for reelection, and, if convicted of federal perjury and false statement charges at trial, she could be ineligible to hold public office.