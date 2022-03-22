BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-story office tower in the heart of downtown that has sat vacant for years will be converted into an apartment building with 220 units, developer Trademark Properties and local investor Prab Thangarajah said.
The Fidelity & Deposit Building, a Romanesque Revival tower located at 210 N. Charles St., was built as an eight-story structure in 1894 and enlarged between 1912 and 1915. A three-story annex was added in 1968 to accommodate the growth of the Fidelity & Deposit Company of Baltimore.
The tower survived the Great Baltimore Fire in 1904.
Brad Byrnes of Byrnes & Associates, Inc., a Baltimore-based commercial real estate and investment company that represented Trademark Properties and Thangarajah in the deal, said the tower has been vacant since the early 2000s.
“After standing vacant and unused for approximately 20 years, this iconic building will soon spring to life, increase the vibrancy of downtown with the influx of new residents and retailers and add to the tax base of Baltimore City,” the company said. “This is yet another visible sign of the positive turnaround gathering momentum in Downtown Baltimore.”
Trademark and Thangarajah, who formed the 210 N. Charles Owner, LLC to acquire the property, will begin converting the structure to residential units next month, with plans calling for studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 500 to 2,000 square feet.
The developers also plan for a street-level restaurant space with a corner vault and an outdoor dining area overlooking Center Plaza.
The project is scheduled to be completed by spring 2024.