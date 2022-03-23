CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chris Ervin and Joyce Smith have been fighting for their community of Howard Park.

Many there were alarmed after four men were shot, three of them killed in a mass shooting eleven days ago.

The case remains unsolved.

“We would like to have a plan in place, not just a reaction,” Ervin said.

Following a meeting with the Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, they say there have been increased patrols and code enforcement.

But they believe more could be done, including sharing a plan to deal with crime in their neighborhood.

“You have to have a plan. You have to execute, and there has to be accountability,” Ervin said. 

Smith has lived in the area for more than 40 years. “We don’t want crime to take over this community,” she said.

Baltimore has seen homicides and non-fatal shootings spike compared to last year. 

Harrison spoke to WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 about the response.

“We use every resource available, but it still is not yet translating,” Harrison said. “And I believe COVID had a lot to do with it because we were without indictments, trials, grand juries for 18 months or longer so seemingly to the offender, there was no consequence for it. That’s what we’ve got to get back to.” 

The commissioner also addressed juveniles committing violent crimes.

Among the recent incidents, two 16-year-olds charged with murdering a Door Dash driver.

“They do it because they don’t fear any consequences.” Harrison said. “They don’t believe any exist. When we arrest them and they get right back out and they see their friends and co-conspirators committing these crimes and getting right back out, then they all believe that there are no consequences. Thus, they think they can do it and get away with it.” 

“Grown man behavior deserves grown man consequences,” he added.

At least 21 people have been murdered in Baltimore this month.