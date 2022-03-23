BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Chris Ervin and Joyce Smith have been fighting for their community of Howard Park.

Many there were alarmed after four men were shot, three of them killed in a mass shooting eleven days ago.

The case remains unsolved.

On March 12th, 2022, at approximately 08:20 P.M, Darian Savoy, Jawan Hall and Timothy Brown Jr. were all shot and killed at 4700 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue. Submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP pic.twitter.com/Chub848gPf — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) March 17, 2022

“We would like to have a plan in place, not just a reaction,” Ervin said.

More than 20 People Shot Since Friday In Baltimore, Mayor Weighs In On Violence https://t.co/2H2tmxfyVI #Baltimore @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 23, 2022

Following a meeting with the Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, they say there have been increased patrols and code enforcement.

But they believe more could be done, including sharing a plan to deal with crime in their neighborhood.

“You have to have a plan. You have to execute, and there has to be accountability,” Ervin said.

Smith has lived in the area for more than 40 years. “We don’t want crime to take over this community,” she said.

Baltimore has seen homicides and non-fatal shootings spike compared to last year.

Harrison spoke to WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 about the response.

“We use every resource available, but it still is not yet translating,” Harrison said. “And I believe COVID had a lot to do with it because we were without indictments, trials, grand juries for 18 months or longer so seemingly to the offender, there was no consequence for it. That’s what we’ve got to get back to.”

The commissioner also addressed juveniles committing violent crimes.

Among the recent incidents, two 16-year-olds charged with murdering a Door Dash driver.

Another 16-year-old suspect charged in murder of Cheryl McCormack, a DoorDash driver who was killed during a botched robbery after her car broke down in NE Baltimore. Past story https://t.co/4Joeux3DGI @wjz pic.twitter.com/vus0HzNJUU — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 16, 2022

“They do it because they don’t fear any consequences.” Harrison said. “They don’t believe any exist. When we arrest them and they get right back out and they see their friends and co-conspirators committing these crimes and getting right back out, then they all believe that there are no consequences. Thus, they think they can do it and get away with it.”

“Grown man behavior deserves grown man consequences,” he added.

At least 21 people have been murdered in Baltimore this month.