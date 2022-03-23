BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Danjuan McBride, 24, has been convicted of first-degree murder in the retaliatory killing of Tavonte Briggs, who was shot during a mid-afternoon dice game in 2020, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said.

On July 25, 2020 about 12:40 p.m., McBride shot at Briggs in the 300 block S. Franklintown Road.

Briggs ran away, but McBride was able to chase after him and fire more shots until the victim collapsed, prosecutors said.

McBride’s mother and step-mother separately told detectives he had confessed to the killing, and cellular tower analysis placed him at the scene of the murder, prosecutors said.

He was also convicted of two handgun charges and faces a sentence of life plus 35 years, prosecutors said.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to court records.

Additionally, the state’s attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Kenneth Sommers has been convicted of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the “brutal” 2020 beating of a man in the Cedmont neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Kolb Avenue for a reported assault on Aug. 12, 2020 about 4:13 p.m., and found a man bleeding heavily.

Sommers later told detectives he used a vehicle side mirror and a can of air freshener to beat the victim. Those items were recovered in Sommers’ truck, prosecutors said.

According to authorities, Sommers confronted the victim while he was in his vehicle and demanded the man get out. When he didn’t, Sommers pulled the man out and started assaulting him, prosecutors said.

As police were on the scene, Sommers said to the man, “Hey can you see yet? Can you see? I want you to look at me real quick, so you can remember me,” before kicking him in the head.

Prosecutors said he later stated, “I wish I could have killed his a– honestly.”

“Today sends a clear message that my office remains wholly committed to prosecuting those who are responsible for bringing this senseless violence to our streets. We will not tolerate violent individuals who demonstrate a blatant and bold disregard for human decency,” said Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

In the Sommers case, one of the responding officers, Christopher Nguyen, was charged last August with reckless endangerment and misconduct in office for allegedly failing to defend the unresponsive victim.

Moments before Sommers kicked the man, Nguyen “failed to take any action as the suspect ignored the Officer’s questions, exited his truck, and walked unobstructed toward the victim who was lying motionless and bleeding on the sidewalk,” Mosby’s office alleged.

According to court records, Sommers sometimes uses the last name “Somers,” which is how the Baltimore City State’s Attorney spelled it in an earlier press release.

“Our Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit continues to hold law enforcement accountable for their actions just as any other prosecutor in our office does when a criminal act is alleged in the community,” Mosby said at the time. “I am proud of the Unit’s work as they ensure accountability, professionalism, and integrity of the badge.”

In a letter to members, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3 President Sgt. Mike Mancuso claimed the officer was charged “by our social activist State’s Attorney” without testimony from the Public Integrity Bureau or criminal investigators.

Nguyen’s trial is scheduled to start on Aug. 15, according to court records.