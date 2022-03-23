BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Education presented data on Tuesday that showed how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted students in the state.

There were steep drops in math and English standardized scores from 2019 to 2021.

And an assessment found that less than half of students were prepared for kindergarten.

Those numbers did not shock the people WJZ spoke with on the topic.

“I was totally not surprised at all,” Chris Gutwein, a retired Montgomery County School teacher, said. “I have grandchildren in the public school system and a daughter that is teaching in the public school system and I’ve been hearing this all along. The kids miss a tremendous amount when they miss Kindergarten and not having all that socialization was really tough on kids.”

Only 15% of the students who tested—students in the third grade through the eighth grade—scored proficiently in standardized testing for math in 2021. Only 31% of students in those same grades passed the English standardized test.

Gutwein says she is concerned for students across Maryland.

“I am worried about kids that have missed some of these steps that they’ve missed, how can they go back and revisit that. It may be really difficult,” she said.

Locust Point Lina Nielsen was also not surprised by the latest numbers and said she believes that in-person learning is important to help students be successful in school.

“Kids need to be in the classroom to learn. Online is good for certain things,” said Nielsen.

Gutwein hopes that education leaders consider implementing changes to help students who have missed out on learning during the pandemic.

“Maybe the school systems need to be really looked at carefully,” she said. “And post-pandemic it’s going to have to be [different] than it was pre-pandemic.”