BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last year in East Baltimore, authorities said Wednesday.
Ernest Smith was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the killing of 37-year-old Keith Hughes, Jr., Baltimore Police said.
Hughes was one of two men shot about 4 p.m. July 5, 2021, in the 1800 block of East Lafayette Avenue. He did not survive.
The second shooting victim showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His status wasn't immediately clear Wednesday.
After taking over the investigation, homicide detectives zeroed in on Smith as the suspected shooter in the case, police said.
About 11 a.m. Tuesday, Smith was taken into custody in the 3100 block of East Monument Street.
Smith remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.