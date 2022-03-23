BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dell Technologies has donated 1,000 Chromebook laptops to Pratt Library for Baltimore students, the library system Wednesday.
Students from preschool to grade 12 that take part in a digital training program with the library system will be given their own Chromebook upon completion of their training.
Students in the digital training program will learn how to use the device and access library services including free online tutoring. The training will be held at several Pratt Library locations and outside of the library in partnership with local organizations, the library system said.
The donation was made possible through a partnership with the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition, an organization working to close the digital divide in Baltimore City.
“Technology is critical to everyone’s success in the 21st century,” said Cody Dorsey, Executive Director of the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition. “The Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition is thankful to Dell Technologies’ commitment to closing the digital divide and by investing in our communities. And we are proud of our partner and member, the Enoch Pratt Free Library, for being a leading entity in providing digital literacy skills to Baltimoreans.”
The library system said the first training and distribution of devices will happen on Saturday, March 26, where selected families from partner Head Starts and Charter schools will come to the Orleans St. branch.
The schedule for trainings and distribution of Chromebooks has not yet been announced.
For more informations, visit Pratt Library’s website.