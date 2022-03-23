BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling another rowhome fire Friday afternoon in northwest Baltimore.
City firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire on the 1200 block of North Avenue, where three row homes are ablaze. Chopper 13 aerial footage shows flames shooting through the roof of the buildings.
The Baltimore Fire Department told WJZ around 6:10 p.m. the blaze has been mostly extinguished.
The fire is separate from another row home blaze in northwest Baltimore in which a firefighter suffered minor injuries.
Units responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the scene at the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to find fire showing from multiple two-story row homes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.