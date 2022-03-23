CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Fire, Northwest Baltimore, Row home fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling another rowhome fire Friday afternoon in northwest Baltimore.

City firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire on the 1200 block of North Avenue, where three row homes are ablaze. Chopper 13 aerial footage shows flames shooting through the roof of the buildings.

READ MORE: Firefighter Suffers Minor Injury Battling 2-Alarm Fire In Northwest Baltimore

The Baltimore Fire Department told WJZ around 6:10 p.m. the blaze has been mostly extinguished.

READ MORE: 21 Murders In Baltimore This Month; Northwest Baltimore Leaders Reflect On Response After Mass Shooting

The fire is separate from another row home blaze in northwest Baltimore in which a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Units responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the scene at the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to find fire showing from multiple two-story row homes.

MORE NEWS: 'We'll Proceed With The Process': Elias Defends Going To Arbitration With Mancini, Means

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CBS Baltimore Staff