BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) –– Young journalists at a local community college are making a difference and winning awards.

Harford County Community College’s Owl Magazine is taking home another national title for its television programming.

Students at Harford County Community College are making headlines even with a much smaller newsroom due to the pandemic.

“We really had a skeleton crew,” said student Paige Clark. “I mean, these past few years it has not been tons and tons of people.”

Owl Magazine won first place in the nation for “Best Two-Year TV Station” at the College Media Association’s Pinnacle Awards for the fifth time.

And they were able to do it even while working remotely or via Zoom.

“The structure and the systems, those are the things that make a difference,” said content editor Adeyemi Ekundayo. “…with only five people, you only needed five talented people and a winning structure to make things happen.”

Ekundayo is one of those talented people.

He worked with this team of journalists to pitch, shoot, write, edit and report local stories impacting the community.

“We were able to be true to ourselves in a way that was flexible and dynamic with feedback and collaboration,” Ekundayo said.

It was an opportunity for the journalists to explore their passions.

“I’ve always wanted to be in front of a camera just talking to an audience because that’s something I’ve been very passionate about since I was 14, 15 years old,” said student Daniel Admasu.

Clark is graduating this year, and she says winning this award is surreal. It has motivated her to change her major to pursue telecommunications and media studies moving forward.

“I’m really starting to let it sink in now, filling out applications for other schools and things, that, oh yeah, and by the way, I was part of owl magazine and we’re nationally award-winning,” she said.