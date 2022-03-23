BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore staples are joining forces to bring a new taste to baseball.
Jimmy's Famous Seafood on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Orioles to bring its classic seafood to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
“I grew up as an Orioles fan and watched the games as a little boy from inside of the restaurant,” said Jimmy’s co-owner Antonios Minadakis. “It’s an emotional day that I’ve always dreamed of – ensuring our father’s legacy will always be remembered. I know he is smiling down.”
Jimmy's will occupy a dedicated stand near section 72 starting Apr. 11, the Orioles home opener for its 30th anniversary season. Offerings will include a Crab Cake Egg Roll, Shrimp Roll, Crab Cake Roll, Crabby Fries and Mo Gaba's Shrimp Platter.
The restaurant will donate $1 from each Mo Gaba’s Shrimp Platter sold to benefit the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. The dish is dedicated to Orioles Hall of Famer and superfan Mo Gaba, who died from cancer at 14.
"The Baltimore Orioles are excited to partner with Jimmy's Famous Seafood, a Charm City staple in our community," the Orioles said in a statement. "Teaming up to offer Jimmy's renowned culinary experience and local seafood classics inside our iconic ballpark will be a great addition to the overall fan experience as we celebrate 30 years at Oriole Park at Camden Yards."
