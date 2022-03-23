CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police homicide detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in an attempt to identify the suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a tow truck driver, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police have released pictures of the car that the shooter was allegedly driving at the time of the shooting.

That person shot at the tow truck 29-year-old Delonte Hicks was driving following a dispute that took place on eastbound Route 50 on Saturday evening in Prince George’s County, police said. 

Hicks sustained gunshot injuries and was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators suspect that Hicks’ death was the result of a road-rage shooting.

Investigators do not believe that Hicks and the gunman knew one another.

The gunman continued eastbound on Route 50, according to authorities.

Detectives learned during the course of their investigation that the gunman drove a Hyundai Sonata, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police Homicide investigators at 443-684-1216 or 410-977-9384.

The case remains under investigation.

