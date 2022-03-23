BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re dry this morning but you’ll need the rain gear by the afternoon. Wet weather is in store through Thursday!

There will be rain today which will become steadier and a bit heavier by the start of the afternoon/evening commute.

Some of the heavy rain is expected early tonight, when some places, especially those located south of Baltimore, could get a thunderstorm.

There will be some additional rain tomorrow, but a “long pause” is expected during midday and into the afternoon.

Then, it should return tomorrow night and wrap up by midnight.

Friday’s temperatures will return to the 60s after flirting with 70 tomorrow, and then it will be turning chillier over the weekend.

Shower activity may be limited on both Saturday and Sunday, and there will also be a gusty wind.

Early next week, it should be quite chilly for late in March.