CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Fire, House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, the Baltimore Firefighter’s union said.

The fire, which is showing heavy smoke, has closed part of Reisterstown Road.

READ MORE: Franchot Again Calls For Extending Gas Tax Holiday To 90 Days

The union said shortly before 5 p.m. units responded to the scene at the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road in the Woodmere neighborhood to find fire showing from multiple two-story row homes.

READ MORE: Then & Now: The Past, Present & Future Of Baltimore's Penn Station

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS: Moderna Seeks Green Light For Vaccinating Toddlers And Young Children

 

CBS Baltimore Staff