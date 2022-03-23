BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, the Baltimore Firefighter’s union said.
The fire, which is showing heavy smoke, has closed part of Reisterstown Road.
The union said shortly before 5 p.m. units responded to the scene at the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road in the Woodmere neighborhood to find fire showing from multiple two-story row homes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.