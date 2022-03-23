In this edition of “On The Menu,” Shaped by Charlotte’s Charlotte Martin shows us how to prepare some delicious and nutritious overnight oats featuring everyone’s childhood favorite, peanut butter and jelly. Below is a copy of Charlotte’s recipe:
PB&J Overnight Oats
Makes 2 to 3 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 cup gluten free old-fashioned oats
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
- 2 tablespoons creamy or crunchy peanut butter
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- ½ to 2/3 cup berry chia jam (recipe follows)
Directions:
- Place all of the ingredients except for the chia jam in a medium bowl or container and mix well.
- Cover and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- When ready to eat, remove from the fridge and stir. If the consistency isn’t creamy enough, add a splash of milk and stir again.
- Top with chia jam and enjoy!
- Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 to 4 days.
Berry Chia Jam
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- ¼ cup fresh orange juice (about 1 medium orange)
- 2 heaping cups frozen or fresh berries of choice
- 1 to 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup or honey (optional)
Directions:
- In a small bowl, stir together the chia seeds and orange juice; set aside to thicken.
- Meanwhile, heat the berries in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Crush the berries periodically as you stir, although if the berries are small, you may want to leave some whole for texture. Heat until the berries are mushy and bubbling, 5 to 7 minutes.
- Stir in the chia mixture and maple syrup, if using, and continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Remove from the heat and allow the jam to cool and thicken in the saucepan before using or storing for later.