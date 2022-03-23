File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured a person in the Woodlawn area, according to authorities.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue at 10 p.m., police said.
Once there, they found a “male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound,” according to Baltimore County Police.
The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
The Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact detectives at 410-307-2020 or anonymously provide information through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.