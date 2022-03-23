BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After the Baltimore Orioles failed to reach agreements with starting pitcher John Means and first baseman Trey Mancini before Tuesday night’s arbitration deadline, some fans on social media accused the team, owners of MLB’s lowest payroll, of unscrupulous penny-pinching.

Mancini filed for $8 million and the team countered with $7.375 million. His salary was $4.75 million last year.

Means is asking for $3.1 million and the team is offering $2.7 million. His salary was $593,500 last year.

The ballclub did reach a deal with left-handed reliever Tanner Scott, avoiding arbitration.

Asked about the cases multiple times on Wednesday, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said the team is not unique in choosing to go to arbitration, a system that has been fine-tuned by the league and players association over decades.

“Sometimes you’re just not able to get on the same page and you have to use the system that has been set up,” he said. “But it’s not something that is isolated to just us or just one or two players.”

Mancini, 29, was awarded American League Comeback Player of the Year honors by both his fellow players and the league after missing the previous season while being treated for stage 3 colon cancer. He batted .255 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs om 147 games.

Means, the staff ace, went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA, and threw a no-hitter at Seattle on May 5.

The Orioles are a “file and go” team, Elias said, meaning there likely won’t be any further negotiations before heading to the arbitration panel.

Due to the lockout that delayed spring training and the start of the season, the hearings are set to take place once games are being played. Typically, they are handled before the start of camp.

At an arbitration hearing, representatives for the team and the player will present their arguments to a panel that ultimately selects a salary figure.

Elias said the cases can have a long-lasting impact across the league.

“The results of any one player will affect their peers that year, future peers,” he said.

While he declined to say if multi-year extensions were discussed with both players, Elias told reporters he’s had multiple conversations with Mancini and Means about their careers and future in the organization.

“I’m very respectful towards both of those guys in particular,” he said. “I have a lot of admiration for what they’ve done in their careers thus far and what they’re going to do going forward.”