Hi everyone!

This morning we were one exit south of Ripken Stadium, deep in Harford County at Broom’s Bloom Dairy. Today’s “Where’s Marty” had a lot of story lines.

First of all, let’s talk about the name. It was the original name on the deed that goes back to 50 years before the Revolutionary War. Think about that, an original land grant. A little over 200 acres worth was granted to John Broom. (The Bloom refers to the opening of crops during the season.) In 2022, the ninth generation of the Dallam Family is involved. David and Kate Dallam have run the property since 1997.

Secondly, they have a setup not unlike a vineyard or micro brewery, where folks come to eat and enjoy the day. You can buy real ice cream from the milk of the cows living there along with fresh cheese. Meats and other farm produce are also on hand. (Speaking of the freshly made ice cream, Broom’s Bloom is one of two stops at working farms in Harford County on the Maryland “Ice Cream Trail.”) Kristy Breslin told me on weekends and nice evenings it is crowded. She also said when she needs an item for charity (and Kristy supports many), the Dallams always step up. Respect.

Thirdly, Kate Dallam runs the farm with two of her girls, her husband and her niece. She told us of the many dairy farms in Harford County, most are run by women. Emma, her daughter who appeared with us, told K-2 and I before the broadcast that they mix their own grain meal and add in all of the natural additives the Dallams use. Yes, she is an expert on the subject. All natural and no artificial growth hormones.

Fourthly, I milked a cow. It was really interesting. The Teat of the Udder was very soft, like felt. And it was warm, body temperature warm. When milking, you do not grab it with the palm but rather the thumb, forefinger and middle finger, and squeeze down. And here comes a stream of milk. It is a motion not unlike you’d use squeezing a tube of toothpaste. I can tell you that before automated milking devices this would have been back breaking work, and an hours-long chore.

Heading up, over, or down to Broom’s would make for a great day trip for the family or just you, and yourself. Don’t take my word for it–check out their website.

Marty B!