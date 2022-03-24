BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A student was arrested Thursday after a loaded handgun was found at a Baltimore high school, authorities said.
An official told WJZ the .45 caliber handgun was recovered from a student at ConneXions, a community-based arts school in northwest Baltimore.
An unnamed student was taken into custody after they were found with the loaded gun, a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson said.
It wasn't immediately clear Thursday what, if any, legal consequences or disciplinary action the student could face as a result of the incident.
An official told WJZ this marks the 11th gun that has been recovered from Baltimore City Public Schools so far this year.
An official said this is the gun that was recovered at ConneXions High School today in Baltimore.
It is a .45 caliber weapon and a student has been arrested.
The official said this is the 11th gun recovered this year.@wjz pic.twitter.com/sk9AWf9cmX
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) March 24, 2022