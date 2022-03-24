CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for Sheldon Smith, a missing 12-year-old boy.

Smith was last seen on the 6100 Block of Chinquapin Parkway wearing a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt, khaki pants and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen Sheldon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 443-984-7385.