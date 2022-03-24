BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for Sheldon Smith, a missing 12-year-old boy.
Smith was last seen on the 6100 Block of Chinquapin Parkway wearing a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt, khaki pants and white shoes.
Anyone who has seen Sheldon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 443-984-7385.
On 03/24/22, 12-year-old Sheldon Smith was reported missing from the 6100 Block of Chinquapin Pkwy. Sheldon was last seen wearing a black jean jacket, yellow shirt, khaki pants, and black and white shoes. If located/seen please contact the Missing Persons at 443-984-7385 or 911. pic.twitter.com/9F3qGMtVro
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) March 25, 2022