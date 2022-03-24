BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art has appointed two senior leaders to serve as interim co-directors after director Christopher Bedford departs in June.

Christine Dietze, the BMA’s Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Asma Naeem, The Eddie C. and C. Sylvia Brown Chief Curator, will guide the institution after Bedford leaves on June 3 to head the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the board of trustees said.

Dietze and Naeem will maintain their current roles and work with executive staff to develop new exhibits, programs and special projects.

“On behalf of the board, I have every confidence in Chris and Asma to lead the BMA during this transition period, as we proceed in the work of identifying the museum’s next director. In their current positions, they have played essential roles in guiding both the BMA’s operations and artistic vision and are prepared to continue to support our staff in their important work to serve our community,” said James D. Thornton, the vice chair of the BMA’s Board of Trustees. “The BMA has set forth ambitious goals grounded in diversity and equity, scholarly rigor, and community engagement, and we look forward to continuing to reach those goals under Chris and Asma’s leadership and well into the future.”

Under Bedford, who joined the BMA in 2016, the museum made bold steps to diversify its collection, including purchasing works only by women in 2020.

His decision to leave was announced on Feb. 9.

The board said Dietze and Neem were “integral” parts in the the BMA’s mission to place “equity and artistic excellence at the core of the museum.”