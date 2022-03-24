BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heavy Seas Beer is releasing a new beer to raise money for humanitarian efforts to help Ukraine, and they’re using a recipe from a brewery based in the country to do it.
Pravda Brewery, located in Lviv, last week released its recipes so the company could use its facilities to help with the war effort against Russian forces.READ MORE: Hogan Announces $45M In Funding To Combat Crime, Provide Services To Victims
Heavy Seas chose to brew “Червоні очі,” or “Red Eyes,” a mildly hoppy American red ale, and will donate all profits from the beer to the United Nations Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund.READ MORE: Baltimore City Health Department Unveils Overhauled COVID-19 Dashboard
“Our team very much wanted to do something to help, even in a small way, the Ukrainian people who are enduring so much. When we saw that Pravda Brewery was making their recipes available it seemed like a great opportunity to do our part and help in a way that seems so natural to us,” said Hugh Sisson, the brewery’s founder.
Starting April 1, Red Eyes will be available on draft and in “crowlers” at the brewery tap room. A limited release T-shirt will also be available for sale.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Man Acquitted Of Killing Former UMD Football Player
According to the UN, money from the fund will provide food, water, shelter and other support to vulnerable populations impacted by Russia’s invasion.