BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have declared this morning an Alert Day because of the foggy morning.
Low visibility could make your commute tricky so give yourself extra time to get where you need to go this morning.
READ MORE: Two Firefighters Injured Battling Separate 2-Alarm Fires In Baltimore
The balance of today will turn out milder than yesterday was, even though we’re anticipating another round of showers should be occurring this afternoon and this evening.READ MORE: Giants Of The Airline Industry Take United Front On Mask Mandates
After that, the latest storm system should be pulling away from the area late tonight, and tomorrow will be rather mild.
Big changes are afoot this weekend, and some of those will include some shower activity popping up, especially during the afternoons/ early evening hours.MORE NEWS: Maryland Lawmakers Rush To Pass Bills, Including One That Bans Ghost Guns
A few wet snowflakes are possible in some of the higher elevations located north and west of Baltimore and, most importantly, it will be turning sharply COLDER on Saturday night, and both Sunday and Monday’s temperatures will be well below normal for late in March.